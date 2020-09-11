Lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 11 in tribute to Patriot Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 11, in tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

This day honors the victims of September 11, their families, and the heroic sacrifices of first responders.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

“Today, nearly two decades after September 11, 2001, we mourn those who died and remain grateful to those who rushed to help. In Washington, New York, Pennsylvania, and here at home, bravery and strength prevailed and lessons of service and sacrifice remain as strong today as they were in 2001.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.