Lowe’s announces stores will close on Easter Sunday

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Lowe’s Companies announces all stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday.

“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”

Operational changes include more third-party cleaning shifts as well as updates to support social distancing guidelines, such as: enhanced curbside pick-up, customized Plexiglass shields at all registers, in-store social distancing markers, dedicated social distance ambassadors to monitor customer flow and adhere to guidelines, regular overhead announcements and adjusted store layouts.

For detailed information about Lowe’s response, visit newsroom.lowes.com.