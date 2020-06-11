Lowe’s opens applications for the first wave of its $25 million in minority small business grants

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As thousands of small businesses struggle to keep their doors open and their employees paid amid economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. today opened its first round of grant applications in its previously announced $25 million commitment to provide much-needed relief to minority-owned businesses.

“Lowe’s has been committed to helping minority small business owners – the very backbone of our economy – rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact,” said Lowe’s President and CEO Marvin R. Ellison. “Helping people make their homes better extends beyond our walls and into our neighborhoods, communities, and country. We’re proud these grants will help minority- and women-led small businesses, many of which have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. This commitment is far more than a moment in time – it’s a reflection of who we have been and will continue to be as a company.”

Lowe’s donation will fuel emergency grants in historically underserved communities, as well as other assistance, to help owners navigate business challenges during the pandemic.

The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), the nation’s largest community development organization, will manage the process of vetting applications for grants that will bring critical aid to minority- and women-led small businesses.

For more on the LISC-Lowe’s partnership or to apply for a grant, visit LISC.org/lowes.