Lowe’s pledges $1 million to support American Red Cross Disaster Relief and other local response efforts in wake Of Hurricane Laura

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Lowe’s announced it will donate $1 million to support relief efforts after Hurricane Laura hammered the Gulf Coast, causing catastrophic flooding and destruction.

As part of the announcement, Lowe’s has immediately donated $500,000 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief, helping the organization provide emergency shelter, food relief supplies, and comfort to those affected by disasters like storms, wildfires, and countless other crises – all needs compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During COVID-19, for extra safety measures, the Red Cross is providing hotel rooms in lieu of traditional shelters where possible.

On Sunday night, the Red Cross supported more than 20,000 overnight shelter and hotel stays.

Lowe’s will continue to work closely with nonprofit partners and government agencies to determine immediate and long-term support needed in local communities.

“The Red Cross is proud to count Lowe’s as a partner to continue to provide people with much needed support during this pandemic as we help communities impacted by disasters big and small, and countless other crises,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross.

By Tuesday, Sept. 1, Lowe’s has shipped more than 3,000 truckloads of product and emergency supplies to the more than 450 stores in areas across Hurricane Laura’s path.

Approximately 200 Emergency Response Team (ERT) members will deploy this week to impacted areas.

These associates are specially trained and voluntarily leave their home stores to serve at stores affected by storms.

They will provide additional customer support and give fellow associates impacted by the hurricane a chance to focus on their families.

The Emergency Response Teams are deploying from stores located in Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana to support those hardest hit by Hurricane Laura.

Another 100 ERT members will deploy the week of September 14.