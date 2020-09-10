Lowe’s vendor in Italy to bring jobs to North Carolina

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A vendor for North Carolina-based Lowe’s home improvement stores is planning to bring 144 jobs from Italy to its new U.S. headquarters in Mooresville, officials said.

The town of Mooresville approved a $551,000 incentives grant for Sandrigo, Italy-based FITT Group over five years, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.

Officials also said Iredell County plans to schedule a public hearing to consider a grant of up to $470,000 for the company.

FITT Group makes pipes, hoses, and conduits for use in homes, businesses, and industrial sites and sells its products to retail chains including Lowe’s, Home Depot and Ace Hardware, according to the Iredell County Economic Development Corp.

Local officials said FITT USA will invest $25.6 million in its Mooresville location, including building a 120,000-square-foot (11,148-square-meter) headquarters and manufacturing plant.

The new jobs will pay an annual average of $42,000, officials said, compared to the county’s average of $49,244, according to the county development corporation.