Lucky Duck Internet Café owner indicted by Rockingham County grand jury

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — On March 16, 2021, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, working with the North Carolina Alcohol Enforcement (ALE) served a search warrant for Lucky Duck Internet Café, which is located at 3998 US Highway 220, Madison, N.C.

After an investigation Rockingham County Sheriff’s Detectives and ALE Agents believed that the the café was operating illegal.

Various electronics and hard drives, video surveillance equipment and an undisclosed amount of cash were seized from the business.

Following the investigation, Lucky Duck Internet Café owner, Kimberly “Robin” O’Brien Pettiutt, 60, was Indicted by a Rockingham County Grand Jury on three counts of operating/possessing a slot machine, three counts of operating video gaming machine, two counts of operating more than 5 video gaming machines and one count of gambling.

Ms. Pettiutt was arrested on Monday in Orange County and was released on a Written Promise to Appear in Court.