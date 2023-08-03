RALEIGH, N.C. — Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot grew to $1.25 billion after no one won the jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing.

One lucky ticket in North Carolina did match all five white balls in the drawing to win $1 million. The ticket came from the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville.

Nationally, a $3 Megaplier ticket sold in Texas won $4 million while $1 million wins also occurred in California, Massachusetts, New York and Wisconsin. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

“Once again we see that even if you don’t win the jackpot, great prizes can still be won playing Mega Millions,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Make sure to always check your tickets carefully after each drawing since there are nine different ways to win.”

In addition to the $1 million win, four tickets in North Carolina matched four white balls and the yellow Megaball to win $10,000. The wins occurred:

• At the Food Lion on Fayetteville Road in Raleigh

• At the Circle K on N.C 27 West in Sanford

• At the Sheetz on New Garden Road in Greensboro

• At the Walmart on U.S. 70 in Newport

Friday’s estimated $1.25 billion jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in Mega Millions history and the sixth largest in U.S. history. A winner could choose the annuity prize or a lump sum of $625.3 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.