RALEIGH, N.C. — A lucky Mega Millions ticket in North Carolina won $2 million in Tuesday’s record-breaking drawing.

The $3 ticket came from Buy & Go on North College Road in Wilmington. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X Megaplier hit. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

North Carolina also had two tickets that matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000. The wins occurred with tickets purchased at:

• Philomena Inc on South Church Street in Burlington

• Murphy USA on Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

North Carolina became one of two states with a $2 million winning ticket in Tuesday’s drawing. The other came from Florida.

Tuesday’s $1.58 billion jackpot, the largest in Mega Millions history, was won by a single ticket purchased in Florida.

In the 32 drawings before the jackpot was won, North Carolina players won lots of prizes and helped raise money for education, including:

• Over $13.6 million in prizes including the $2 million prize, four $1 million prizes, a $50,000 prize, two $40,000 prizes, one $30,000 prize, one $20,000 prize, and 20 $10,000 prizes.

• An estimated $25.6 million raised for education from tickets sold between the last time the jackpot was won on April 18 and Tuesday night.

Friday’s drawing will reset the jackpot at $20 million, or $9.9 million in cash. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.