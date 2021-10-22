Lumbee Tribal Council moves forward with plans for Tribal store, flooding study

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribal Council moved forward Thursday with plans for a Tribal store and a flooding impacts study.

Council passed a resolution for the Lumbee Tribal store, which would allow online and in-store purchases. Items would include short- and long-sleeved shirts, polos, jackets, hoodies, decals, flags, and license plates.

Council also passed a resolution for a study on impacts of flooding.

Council members would meet with researchers at universities to talk about how flooding and hurricanes impact the Lumbee Tribe. The goal is to identify impacts to the community and create a visual tool to help the community prepare for flooding.

After the study is complete, the findings would be presented.

The Lumbee Tribe is the largest tribe in North Carolina and the largest tribe east of the Mississippi with approximately 55,000 members.