Lumberton couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary with jackpot win

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCT) A couple from Lumberton is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a jackpot win.

James and Maxine Hilliker won $768,862 Cash 5 jackpot a week before their 70th anniversary.

The Hilliker says playing Cash 5 together is a weekly tradition that has become a special part of their morning routine.

Mrs. Hillikers said, ” We go to the same store every Tuesday. We always play the same numbers. I’ve been playing them for over 22 years in California, Florida and now North Carolina. We use my birthday, my husband’s birthday, and the birthdays of my three sisters. We’ve never won anything big.”

Mr. Hilliker found out they had the only winning ticket for Saturdays drawing while reading the newspaper Monday morning.

He did not tell Mrs. Hilliker right away because he did not want to spoil the surprise until they check ed their numbers, just like do every morning.

The Hillikers claimed their prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.