Madison teen receives $1 million bond, charged with attempted murder after shooting into Mayodan apartment, police say

North Carolina

MAYODAN, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old is in jail after shooting into an apartment in an attempt to hit someone, police say.

Mayodan Police Department says that they responded to Mt. Villa Apartments on N. Ayersville Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting a report of multiple shots being fired into a home there.

According to police, this shooting was targeted and the intended victim is a juvenile. They were not injured at the scene.

Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. police arrested Shawn Michael Hand, 18, of Madison. Hand was charged with one count of attempted 1st-degree murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

He is in Rockingham County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

