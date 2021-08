A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was detected north of Morganton Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was detected north of Morganton in Burke County Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS said the quake happened just over 3 miles north of Morganton just before 9:20 a.m. at a depth of 7.1 kilometers.

As of 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, 190 people had responded that they felt the earthquake. There were no immediate reports of damage.

