Main gas line cut in Town of Hertford; evacuations in place

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) – The Hertford Police Department issued an alert Tuesday morning that the town’s main gas line was cut. As a result, there is no natural gas in town at this time.

According to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, the transmission line for Piedmont Natural Gas ruptured at the Wynne Fork Road. 10 On Your Side confirmed construction crews were working on the new bridge and were driving pilings when the line ruptured during construction.

The county manager told WAVY News 10’s Chris Horne it could take a day or two to fully contain the leak.

A voluntary evacuation is in place for Wynne Fork Apartments and surrounding homes and a temporary evacuation shelter has been established at the Perquimans County Recreation Department.

The evacuations will remain in effect until the leak is repaired.

Residents who need to evacuate will be contacted directly by either police or fire officials, 10 On Your Side has confirmed.

Several area businesses near the rupture have also been closed.

Meanwhile, in the Town of Hertford, residents were told to boil their water due to a treatment plant shutdown. That advisory was issued Monday.