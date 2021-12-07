Making progress: Raleigh leaders give update on city’s plan for future

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A better way to commute to work. New community centers at parks. A stronger relationship between police and the community.

Those are just some of the main goals Raleigh city leaders are working to accomplish in their plan for a better city and a better future.

In 2020, city officials created the “Strategic Plan” for Raleigh.

The very first progress report was presented during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The report indicated city leaders are making slow, steady progress.

“It outlines our visions and goals, and make sure we’re aligning our resources with the goals,” said Stephanie Olson, the Strategic Planning Manager for the City of Raleigh.

There are six key areas Raleigh leaders are working on to make the city ready for the future: arts and cultural resources; growth and natural resources; organizational excellence; safe, vibrant, and healthy community; and economic development and innovation.

In the past year, city officials have been working to attract more corporate headquarters to come to town and support small businesses.

Officials are also developing a campaign around minority and women-owned businesses.

Olson noted she is proud of the efforts made within the institution, too. They’ve implemented more equitable practices and have created an “equity team” made up of members from every department, to ensure fair practices.

Every single staff member went through intense training over the past year.

“Equity 101 training. It was 90 sessions, totally 293 hours,” Olson said.

There’s also a goal to make Raleigh a safer place for everyone.

A graph in the 59-page document indicated that since 2016 there’s been a decline of people reporting they feel safe in the city.

To help, they’ve created a police advisory board and Raleigh Police have started working with ATF to maximize public safety.

City officials also want to prioritize making sure everyone knows what to do in the event of an emergency.

“Staff created the Ready Raleigh Emergency Preparedness guide in English and Spanish. It provides resources and tips and tricks in the event of house fires, a hurricane, or a pandemic,” Olson said.

The Strategic Plan has goals listed through 2025.