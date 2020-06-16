MAKO Medical donates 20,000 COVID-19 test kits to the NC Medical Society

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCT) In an effort to increase access to COVID-19 testing across North Carolina, MAKO Medical and the North Carolina Medical Society are partnering to provide 20,000 COVID-19 kits to help serve vulnerable populations that might not have access to fast and accurate testing.

“We are thrilled that Mako Medical Laboratory has been able to make available these tests to North Carolina Medical Society members and other health care providers,” said Franklin Walker, Vice President for Rural Health Systems Innovation at the North Carolina Medical Society.

The COVID-19 test deployed by MAKO Medical requires a nasal or throat swab. Once a patient is sampled, the test kit will be sent to MAKO’s Henderson, NC facility via FedEx or MAKO U.S. Military Veteran Logistics service where MAKO Laboratory professionals will analyze the tests and provide results within 24 – 48 hours.