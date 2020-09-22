MAKO Medical Testing professional and collegiate athletes

MAKO Medical is a supporter and COVID-19 testing partner of the NC Courage and other professional and collegiate programs.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Triangle area-based MAKO Medical Laboratories is expanding COVID-19 testing to serve a growing number of colleges and universities needing rapid, reliable testing for student-athletes and staff prior to game day.

“We are honored to serve as the official COVID-19 test provider for both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big South Conference,” said Chad Price, CEO, MAKO Medical. “Staff, student-athletes and the parents who care for these athletes need peace of mind when it comes to COVID-19, and that comes from rapid, reliable testing results.”

MAKO Medical is also the testing partner for the North Carolina Courage and North Carolina FC.

“Rapid, reliable turnaround times have set MAKO Medical apart,” said Josh Arant, COO, MAKO Medical. “98% of our COVID test results are provided in under two days once they arrive at our Henderson, NC facility.”