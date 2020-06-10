MAKO Medical’s new patient portal offers “Real Time” COVID-19 test results

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCT) Mako Medical is partnering with Luminate Health to launch a patient portal which offers rapid, real time COVID-19 results.
That means patients can get their results right as they are being released from the MAKO laboratory.
“The MAKO Medical patient portal is an easy to use platform,” says Josh Arant, MAKO Medical COO. “Patients simply text MAKO to 66349 to register their account and they will receive results rapidly.”
MAKO’s Patient Portal is HIPAA compliant and secure, easing the administrative burden employers and medical providers often feel when distributing results to their employees and patients.
The portal allows physicians to save time and enjoy better relationships with their patients which helps improve outcomes.
The portal also allows patients the ability to get their results quickly, reducing the stress and anxiety many people feel while waiting for answers.\
MAKO Medical’s COVID-19 services include:
- Since March, MAKO Medical has processed more than 125,000 COVID-19 tests.
- In addition to the COVID-19 nasal swabs that people have become accustomed to seeing, MAKO Medical is now processing two different COVID-19 antibody tests. The Abbott SARS-CoV-2 IgG and the Diasorin Liaison SARS-CoV-2 S1/S2 IgG tests are EUA FDA approved and validated.
- MAKO Medical is currently processing more than 10,000 tests per day, with plans to increase that number to 25,000 by the end of July.
- The company recently renovated 5,000 square feet to its Henderson, NC facility expanding its accessioning space.
- MAKO went from one PCR instrument for research and development to seven dedicated to COVID-19.
- In addition, MAKO added 8 antibody instruments that help read tests and determine if people have been exposed to COVID19.
- MAKO has also added people, expanding its operations from 50 employees working on one shift, to 150 people working around the clock.