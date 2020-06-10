MAKO Medical’s new patient portal offers “Real Time” COVID-19 test results

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCT) Mako Medical is partnering with Luminate Health to launch a patient portal which offers rapid, real time COVID-19 results.

That means patients can get their results right as they are being released from the MAKO laboratory.

“The MAKO Medical patient portal is an easy to use platform,” says Josh Arant, MAKO Medical COO. “Patients simply text MAKO to 66349 to register their account and they will receive results rapidly.”

MAKO’s Patient Portal is HIPAA compliant and secure, easing the administrative burden employers and medical providers often feel when distributing results to their employees and patients.

The portal allows physicians to save time and enjoy better relationships with their patients which helps improve outcomes.

The portal also allows patients the ability to get their results quickly, reducing the stress and anxiety many people feel while waiting for answers.\

MAKO Medical’s COVID-19 services include: