RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accidentally shot himself after a loud noise created a rush of movement among mall visitors Saturday night at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina, police said.

Raleigh police said an unidentified loud noise first caused visitors to move toward “safe locations quickly.”

A man carrying a concealed weapon then accidentally shot himself during the activity, police said. He suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

A mother and grandmother — along with their six children — who were inside the mall at the time of the incident said there was panic and a stampede inside the mall. They sat in Bath and Body Works for an hour as they waited for help.

Raleigh police at the mall Saturday night. Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

Around the time it all started, store employees started rushing people inside and locking the store gates.

The mother and grandmother didn’t hear gunshots or a loud noise. They only said there were rumors spreading and weren’t sure what was happening.

The mall will operate normally Sunday, according to police. The incident is still under investigation.