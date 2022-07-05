RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and now faces charges after firing at deputies in Rutherford County Monday night.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on Byers Road in Forest City around 8:29 p.m. on July 4.

There they located Michael Wayne Keene, 41, who “communicated a threat to the deputy,” the sheriff’s office said. Keene was able to get back into the residence and locked the door while the deputy called for backup.

As backup arrived Keene fired a shotgun toward the deputies, who returned fire.

Keene eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody by deputies. No one was injured from the gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

Keene was booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center without bond and was charged with:

Communicating Threats

Assault on Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm

On July 5, 2022, detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office consulted with District Attorney Ted Bell about the case. After consulting with DA Bell, Michael Wayne Keene was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder for his actions against the deputies.