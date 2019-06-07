Man arrested after Fayetteville gas station clerk shot to death during robbery

Fayetteville Police made an arrest on Thursday in connection with a May 22 murder and robbery at a gas station.

Jaequan Ernest Wright, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy “for his involvement in the shooting death of Rayd Hezam Ali Al Qadhi. The 33-year-old was a cashier at a gas station and was killed during a robbery, police said.

Wright was taken into custody without incident Thursday. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond, the release said.

Al Qadhi, originally from Yemen, had only been in the U.S. for two years. He had one child and his wife was pregnant with their second, a family member told CBS 17.

According to the family, Al Qadhi tried to fight off the attackers who were after cigarettes. They then fatally shot him and fled.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery/homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).