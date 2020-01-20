Man arrested after High Point police chase leads to crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been charged after a police chase ended with a car crashing into a telephone pole, according to High Point police.

At about 9:40 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of an armed robbery near the intersection of East Green Drive and Brentwood Street.

The victim was able to give police a description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

An officer\ found a vehicle matching the description minutes later and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

A man ran out of the car, and the driver sped away.

The officer chased after the car, and the driver lost control and crashed into a telephone pole near Grand Street and Central Avenue.

Al Demetrius Breeden, 27, was taken into custody.

Police found a stolen handgun with an extended magazine in the car, as well as some of the property stolen during the robbery earlier in the day.

The car was reportedly stolen from Thomasville.

Breeden is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, aiding and abetting a robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony fleeing to elude arrest and careless and reckless driving.

Police say Breen, a convicted felon and a verified member of a gang, has an extensive criminal history including acts of violence and possession of weapons. He is a notified Violent Crimes Task Force offender.