WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem law enforcement officials spoke on Friday afternoon after excavators began digging on Everidge Road during an investigation on Monday.

The investigation, which began on Monday and has been ongoing throughout this week, centered around a missing persons case from 2019 for a 43-year-old man named Aaron Lee Wood, according to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

As a result of their investigation, law enforcement officials went to the property on Everidge Road where they reportedly found skeletal remains on Friday.

O’Neill says officials believe the remains of Wood were recovered.

On July 2021, the Winston-Salem Police Department began investigating Wood’s disappearance as a homicide, according to Chief of Police William Penn Jr.

Kenneth Evan Cox, 48, of Tobaccoville, was identified as a suspect, arrested on Friday and charged with concealment of human remains believed to be from an unnatural death.

He is under a $1 million bond.

Neighbors were surprised, noting they’d seen unfamiliar vehicles in recent days but saying that it’s a quiet area.

The property owner said he didn’t know what the police were doing, just that he was cooperating after they said they needed to get onto his property.