Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run of 17-year-old Hickory girl

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been arrested for the fatal hit-and-run of a 17-year-old female that occurred Saturday morning in Hickory.

Cesar Lonzano-Mendoza, 18, turned himself in Saturday evening and was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in injury or death and misdemeanor traveling left of center. He was placed under a $15,000 secured bond and booked at the Catawba County Jail.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when Lonzano-Mendoza struck Brianna Nicole Page of Hickory in the 1000 block of 20th Street NE.

Page was walking to work and was pronounced dead on the scene.