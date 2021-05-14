Man arrested for kidnapping after driving girlfriend around Lee County for 2 hours, threatening her

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies arrested a man in Lee County accused of driving his girlfriend around for hours and threatening to harm her, Sheriff Tracy Carter said.

Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a call from the parents of the 18-year-old woman. They said their daughter was in a car with her boyfriend and she was being held against her will, a news release said.

The parents were providing dispatchers with her phone’s location, helping deputies to locate her. She was unharmed, the release said.

Keshawn Keymoi Frett, of Fort Bragg, was arrested for first-degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, and communicating threats. He was given no bond.

The victim told deputies Frett drove her around for about two hours and threatened to harm her. He was in possession of a knife when deputies found them, the release said.