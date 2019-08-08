Man arrested in 1980 rape, murder of N.C. teenager

DOBSON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a man arrested for the 1980 rape and murder of a teenager had been questioned several times over the course of the investigation.

Media outlets report 62-year-old Robert James Adkins of Dobson was arrested Aug. 2 on charges of raping and killing 14-year-old Ronda Blaylock. Her body was found in Surry County on Aug. 29, 1980, three days after she and a friend voluntarily got into a truck for a ride.

Surry County sheriff’s Capt. Scott Hudson declined to say at a news conference Wednesday what led to Adkins’ arrest but said authorities spoke with him several times during the investigation. A task force was formed in 2015 to investigate new leads.

It wasn’t clear Thursday if Adkins has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

