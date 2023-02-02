ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The second suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a person on New Year’s Eve in Asheville has been arrested.
The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve Day to investigate reports of a shooting.
Police said a gunshot victim was found and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Christian Tavian Dran, 24, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury along with six counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.
He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and released on a $25,000 bond.
The second suspect Adrian Micheal Watts, 30, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the following:
- possession of firearm by felon
- carrying a concealed gun
- possession of firearm by felon
- felony flee to elude arrest w/ motor vehicle
- reckless driving
- speeding
- resist, delay, obstruct
- failure to stop at a stop sign
- felony probation violation x3
He is booked into the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and released on a $30,999 bond.