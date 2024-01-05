ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Law enforcement arrested Curtis Donnell Brinkley this week for voluntary manslaughter, officials said, in connection with a case where he had already been sentenced.

Brinkley was sentenced in April 2023 for a shooting in October 2019 that killed 40-year-old Eric Eugene Johnson.

A judge sentenced Brinkley to serve just under 5-7 years for the crime. His sentence was delayed to allow him to report on June 12, 2023, but he failed to report at that time.

Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Brinkley on Jan. 3.