MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with child sex abuse in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took a report on July 20 that Dustin Kyle Morgan, 27, of Marion, had inappropriate sexual contact with a girl less than 10 years old.

Deputies arrested Morgan on August 8 and charged him with indent liberties with a child.

He was given a $100,000 bond.