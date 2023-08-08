ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Monday after Robeson County authorities searching for a missing woman found a body buried in a field, deputies said in a news release.

Tyrone Brooks, 37, of Rowland, is charged with first-degree murder, failing to report a death and altering/destroying evidence.

Samantha Bryant, 31, was reported missing on July 31 and was last seen in the area of Drops Landing Drive outside of Rowland, deputies said. The body found on Monday was buried behind a home in the 300 block of Drops Landing Drive, but authorities said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the identity and cause of death.

News13 photo: Aundrea Gibbons

News13 photo: Aundrea Gibbons

Bryant’s sister, Vanessa Hampton, told WNCN, Nexstar’s affiliate in the Raleigh-Durham area, that Bryant and Brooks were dating before her disappearance.

The body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, according to deputies.

Brooks was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.