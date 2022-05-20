HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder following a death investigation in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating the assault of Paulette Clark on May 6.

On May 13, Clark passed away from her injuries, deputies said.

Deputies arrested and charged Austin Amos Kennedy Byrnside, 22, of Hendersonville, with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Byrnside is currently being held in the Hendersonville County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

Details are limited, but the sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation.