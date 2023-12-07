MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Mount Airy on Wednesday, according to officials within the town.

Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis said that there was a fatal shooting at Mayberry Mart in Mount Airy on Wednesday morning. A suspect has been detained in connection to this killing, according to Lewis.

According to the Mount Airy Police Department, officers came to investigate a shooting at the Mayberry Mart on 335 E. Pine St. around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

At the scene, police found Agustin Alberto Villalon Luna, 39, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect to investigators who were canvassing the area.

A suspect matching the description given by witnesses was spotted near the scene of the shooting at around 9:12 a.m.

Investigators identified the suspect as Austin Tyler Hawks, 26, and took him into custody at the scene.

Hawks is being charged with murder and is being held under no bond at the Surry County Detention Center.

Mount Airy City Schools sent the following message to parents about the incident:

“Good morning, Mount Airy City Schools. I am calling to let you know that all students and staff members are safe. At approximately 8:30 a.m., there was an incident in the community that caused the Mount Airy Police Department to put Jones Intermediate, Mount Airy Middle School, and the Community Central Office into lockdown. Shortly after the initial call for lockdowns of these schools, Mount Airy High School went into a lockdown and Tharrington Primary School was placed in a hold. At no time were students and staff in danger. School officials have been in close communication with local law officials and the lockdowns and hold were lifted at 9:15 am. Staff members will be taking time to talk with students to answer questions and concerns. Staff members will not be sharing specifics of what happened in the community with students. We ask parents to talk with their children this evening so children can understand the continued importance of safety drills. We are thankful for law enforcement and their swift action to protect students by utilizing lockdowns. Students and staff did an excellent job today.”

“I know crimes happens everywhere. You can’t completely escape from violence, but this is a more quiet,” Mount Airy resident Haley Gallagher said.

She and her mother were doing Christmas shopping at a nearby store when they pulled up just minutes after police arrived at the Mayberry Mart on East Pine Street just before 9 a.m.

“When we got closer, I could see a what appeared to be a body laying beside the gas pump,” Gallagher said. “It looked as if someone had been shot while they were pumping gas.”

Mayberry Mart employees didn’t want to speak on camera but said they knew the victim to be a customer.

“I cannot imagine what the victim’s family is going through. I just it’s terrible … It’s hard for me to put into words just how terrible it is,” Gallagher said.