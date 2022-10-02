GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The stolen truck was recovered at 1:59 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive.

Police say that the fire truck was stolen from the Public Safety Training Facility in Greensboro on North Church Street across the street from Station 1.

The suspect, Mason Washington, 23, is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

He is being charged with the following:

Breaking and entering

Larceny after breaking and entering

Possession of stolen goods

Larceny of a motor vehicle

No operators license

Washington is also accused of stealing boots and a t-shirt, according to warrants.

There is no further information available at this time.