CLAREMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cleanup continued in Claremont’s Fox Hollow neighborhood on Wednesday, following a confirmed deadly EF-1 tornado.

39-year-old Dustin Weaver was killed during the storm and four others were injured. Weaver’s family says his pregnant fiancé remains in critical condition, but their unborn child is still alive.

Dustin Weaver

Weaver and his fiancé were staying at his cousin’s home on Evening Drive. Richard Pack, the homeowner, says his parents bought the home when he was just 18, and it’s been in the family for decades since.

The storm reduced the home to rubble, taking with it a lifetime’s worth of memories.

“I lost parts of my parents and my cousin,” said Pack.

According to Weaver’s family and the neighbor who pulled him from the wreckage, Weaver died trying to protect his fiancé and his unborn baby.

“Dustin laid on top of Amy, covered her up, and tried to hold her to the mattress,” said Pack. “He made me proud. And he said if he ever went out, he would go out making me proud. And he did.”

As neighbors in Fox Hollow rebuild, Weaver’s family says they’re thankful for their strong sense of community.

Though Weaver is no longer here, they’re doing all they can to keep his memory alive.

“I guess God’s got a good plan, but he’s taken a lot of the good ones. There’s not another man like Dustin Weaver. He’s one of a kind,” said Weaver’s brother Thomas Perrigan.

The National Weather Service never issued a tornado warning for the area. Weaver’s family believes he would have left with his fiancé if he knew about the incoming danger.