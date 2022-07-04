GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after what police are calling an accidental shooting.

According to police, Emanuel Alphonso Heylinger II, 22, died from injuries he sustained in a shooting on Friday.

Officers responded to Sycamore Glen Road just before 10 p.m. Friday when they received a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found Heylinger on the scene with a serious injury.

Over the course of the invesation, police say they determined that an unsecured firearm discharged accidentally and hit Heylinger.