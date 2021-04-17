Man dies after collapsing at Durham County Detention Center, sheriff’s office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A man who was brought to the Durham County Detention Center to be processed collapsed and died, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened Thursday around 10 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was brought to the detention center by the State Highway Patrol on unnamed charges.

After the man saw the magistrate and received a bond, he was taken to the area for processing where he collapsed, the sheriff’s office said.

Detention and medical staff helped the man until EMS arrived, but the man was pronounced dead around 12 a.m.

The identity of the man was not released.

The State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the death.