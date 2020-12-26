Man dies, caretaker injured in Warren County fire on Christmas

MACON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Warren County man died and his caretaker was injured in a house fire early Christmas Day.

The fire was reported at 2:45 a.m. at a home at 192 Elm Street in Macon, according to fire officials.

Andy Case, a man in his 60s who lived at the home, died from injuries he received from the fire, officials said.

A woman, Case’s caretaker, was injured and was airlifted to UNC Burn Center.

A firefighter from Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department had chest pains while fighting the blaze and was taken to Maria Parham Medical Center in Henderson.

The firefighter was checked and later released, officials said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” the Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “Not the way anyone wants to start off any day, much less Christmas morning.”

Macon Rural, Warrenton Rural, Norlina and Churchill-Five Forks fire crews responded to the blaze.

