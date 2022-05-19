STATESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died in a fatal moped crash in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

At around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, state troopers say that Joey Daniel Mitzel, 33, of Conover, was driving east on Rimrock Road when he collided head-on with a 2004 Honda Civic that was heading west on Rimrock Road.

Mitzel died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic and his two child passengers were not injured in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.