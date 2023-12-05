GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The family of Avery Fisher tells Queen City News that the man, whom many know for dressing up as Santa, is in the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a truck over the weekend.

The crash reportedly happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at the intersection of Highway 321 and Radio Street in Gastonia.

Security video of the incident shows a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn from the southbound lanes of 321 into the northbound lanes.

However, the driver appeared to turn in front of Avery who ran into the side of the vehicle.

It is not clear immediately in the video which person had the right-of-way or what the status of the traffic lights was.

While the video showed the driver of the truck walking around after the crash, Avery was said to be “unresponsive”.

“He’s really going to lose a lot,” Avery’s father told Queen City News. “But, I’m just thankful he’s alive.”

Avery was taken to the hospital, where he has since regained consciousness and has been alert.

His sister told Queen City News Monday afternoon that he had undergone a 12-hour-long surgery to repair several broken bones.

The timing of the crash came during a special season for Avery.

The 20-year-old is said to be a fan of Christmas and has created his own tradition of dressing up as Santa and attending charity rides/events.

On Saturday afternoon, just before the crash, he was seen at a Gaston County Toys for Tots event.

Videos shared with Queen City News showed him dressed as Santa and participating in the fundraiser.

“He just loves to help kids, and make people happy,” his father told Queen City News over the phone.

Troopers have not said what their investigation has uncovered or if any charges have been or will be filed in this crash.