Man drowns at Falls Lake after jumping off boat to retrieve lost item

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A person drowned in Falls Lake Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident was reported around 1:45 p.m. at Falls Lake near the N.C. 50 boat ramp.

The incident happened after several people who were family and friends rented a boat for the day on Falls Lake, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.

After an item fell off the boat, a man jumped into the water to retrieve it and went underwater. The man did not resurface.

Several rescue boats and a dive team were deployed to help in the search for the victim.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said just before 3:55 p.m. that the incident was a confirmed drowning.

Baker said life jackets were provided by the boat rental company, but he did not know if the man who jumped in was wearing one at the time.

Late Saturday night, Curry said the search was continuing for the victim, an adult male.

“Responding agencies continue the search with use of sonar and assistance from the dive teams,” Curry said in a news release.

This is the second drowning at Falls Lake since early April. A 19-year-old man drowned April 4 in an area near the Falls Lake dam.

In that case, witnesses said they were swimming near a rocky area of the lake, when the teen called for help and then suddenly went underwater.

No other information was released about Saturday’s incident.