Man facing charges after disrupting outdoor church service in McDowell Co.

North Carolina

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested after he interrupted an outdoor religious service.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a disturbance Sunday at about 11:49 a.m. at the Cross Mill Church of God, located on Old Highway 10 West.

Deputies said Joshua Adam Taylor, 38, of Marion, was brandishing a weapon and disrupted the church’s outdoor service.

When deputies arrived on scene, they arrested Taylor. He has been charged with disrupting a religious service and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer.

Deputies said Taylor had a metal knife sharpener and a soldering torch.

