Man facing terrorism charges after ‘incendiary devices’ detonated in Brevard

BREVARD, NC (WSPA) – A man is facing terrorism charges after incendiary devices were found at multiple buildings, including a church, Sunday morning in Brevard.

According to the Brevard Police Department, officers were called to First Baptist Church of Brevard around 10:30am on March 14 for a report of an incendiary device on church grounds.

Police said the device had not detonated.

Officers searched the area and found multiple devices which had detonated at the Transylvania County Community Services Building and the American Legion Lodge.

The devices left superficial damage, Brevard Police said.

64-year-old Terry Lee Barham was arrested Tuesday afternoon and has been charged with three counts of terrorism, possession of weapon of mass destruction, transportation of a weapon of mass destruction, manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, malicious damage to a government building, attempted malicious damage to a government building, attempted malicious damage to a church, and attempted malicious damage to an occupied building.

Brevard Police said Barham was linked to the devices though the investigative efforts of their department along with the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and the ATF.

Barham is being held in the Transylvania County Jail on $280,000 bond.

Anyone who may have additional information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Transylvania County at 828-862-7463.