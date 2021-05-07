Man finds body in dumpster after following ‘foul odor’ in Wilkesboro neighborhood

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a dumpster in Wilkesboro, police say.

On Thursday, a man told police he smelled a “foul odor” on the 400 block of South Cherry Street. He traced the smell back to a construction dumpster behind a home in Wilkesboro, where he found a man dead inside.

Police launched an investigation and called in the help of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Officers have not identified the body.

No word on the potential cause of death.