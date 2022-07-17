CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man shot a gun inside an Uptown Charlotte comedy club Saturday night, according to CMPD.

They say the incident happened just after 9 pm. on the 900 block of NC Music Factory Boulevard, the Comedy Zone.





Police say the suspect “brandished a firearm inside the business” and “discharged his weapon.”

The business was quickly evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

“I’m glad that nobody got hurt,” said a witness. “I’m glad it wasn’t fatal.”

The suspect was taken into custody by the police and CMPD says more information will be released as it becomes available.