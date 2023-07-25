CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman who’s been missing for over a week has still not been found, and her vehicle was located on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anson County, according to CMPD.

Allisha Dene Watts (Courtesy: CMPD)

Allisha Dene Watts, 39, was last spotted on Sunday, July 16, 2023, leaving her home on Pamela Lorraine Drive near Old Concord Road.

Police said she was driving her black 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300, possibly headed towards Moore County, but that car was found in Anson County without Watts.

According to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, an ‘unresponsive’ man was found inside Watts’ vehicle on July 18 at the DMV in Anson County.

The man was transported from the parking lot to the hospital for treatment. The next day, on July 19, a Missing Persons Report was filed by CMPD on Watts. The Anson County Sheriff’s Office was able to connect the found vehicle to Watts and notified CMPD of the discovery. A search was conducted around the Anson County DMV for Watts and yielded no results, the sheriff’s office said.

CMPD traveled to Anson County in July to take custody of Watts’ vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the man, who was found in Watts’ car, was in the hospital from at least July 18 to July 20.

Queen City News has reached out to CMPD for more details in this case. Family members are concerned for her safety; anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.