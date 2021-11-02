Man gets up to 20 years for 2019 shooting at NC meatpacking plant

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, residents cheer and hold thank you signs to greet employees of a Smithfield pork processing plant as they begin their shift in Sioux Falls, S.D. Workers at the South Dakota meatpacking plant that became a coronavirus hotspot last year are considering a strike after contract negotiations between Smithfield Foods and the union have stalled, the union said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to prison nearly two years after he shot and wounded two people at a meatpacking plant in 2019, a prosecutor said.

Bladen County District Attorney Jon David said in a news release that Jaquante Hakeem Williams was sentenced to between 188 months to 250 months in prison on Monday for the attempted murder of two Smithfield Foods Inc. employees.

On Nov. 21, 2019, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Smithfield Foods processing facility in Tar Heel, approximately 85 miles (136 km) south of Raleigh.

Williams was identified as a contract employee who entered the administrative building around 12:14 a.m. and shot two workers. The defendant then fled the scene and discarded his handgun, the news release said. Deputies said Williams surrendered after he ran from the plant into a wooded area.