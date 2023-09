ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was hit and killed Monday night on Interstate 40 in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to the crash on I-40 West between Sweeten Creek Road and Hendersonville Road.

Officers said the man was walking in the travel lane of I-40 West when he was hit by a silver sedan.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Brian Montrael Pickens.

The crash remains under investigation by the police department.