Man jailed for throwing liquor bottle, hitting child

North Carolina

by: Associated Press

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was jailed after he threw a liquor bottle and hit a 5-year-old child in the head, a sheriff’s office said.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Aaron Tyrone Sheppard, 25, was intoxicated at the time of the incident on Saturday night in Reidsville, news outlets reported.

The sheriff’s office said the unidentified child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Sheppard was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He is being held in the Rockingham County jail on a $3 million secure bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney to represent him.

