A car drove into this home in Mooresville Wednesday, Aug. 9. The driver of the car died, according to Mooresville Police. (Eric Johnson)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed after crashing into two Mooresville homes Wednesday, according to the police department.

Mooresville first responders on scene at Mott Road. (Eric Johnson)

Michael Sherill, 52, was identified as the victim in the crash.

Police say the single-vehicle collision happened around 4:30 p.m. on English Hills Drive near Mott Road.

Investigation revealed Sherill ran off the roadway, hit two residences leaving behind ‘heavy structural damage,’ and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials said that based on the evidence collected at the scene, they believe a medical condition contributed to the wreck.