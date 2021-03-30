Man killed by wrong-way driver in Johnston County, Highway Patrol says

PINE LEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) – A wrong-way driver is facing a felony charge after he crashed into another vehicle and killed a man, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

It happened Monday around 12:40 a.m. on Highway 70, just east of Braswell Road near Pine Level.

According to the Highway Patrol, a man driving an F-150 was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes when he crashed into a vehicle that was driving the correct way.

The driver, identified as Rolbin Pacheco, 35 of Smithfield has been charged with driving while impaired and felony death by vehicle, according to arrest records.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Cheston Edwards of Kinston, the Highway Patrol said.

Pacheco is being held at the Johnston County Detention Center.

This story will be updated as it develops.