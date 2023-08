MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed early Monday morning in a house fire in Macon County.

According to Macon County Fire Marshal’s Office, a house caught fire around 3:53 a.m. in the 100 block of Dalrymple Road.

Officials said a caller reported the house was fully engulfed in flames.

A man inside the home was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

An investigation is currently underway into the cause and origin of the fire.